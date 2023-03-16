See the repairs to storm-damaged woodside mills lock landing and towpath in Elland

The Canal & River Trust charity has begun work on the final significant repairs to safeguard the navigation through Elland - which in recent years has been particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Three years ago, the Calder & Hebble Navigation sustained major damage during Storm Ciara, including Woodside Lock Landing and towpath being washed away and Figure of Three Locks becoming the Trust’s most damaged single structure across its entire network when flood water from the River Calder overtopped causing £3 million damage.

The restoration of Figure of Three Locks and the washed out towpath was completed in April 2022, and now, with vital funding secured thanks to the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, work has begun on a £507,000 programme of repairs at Woodside Lock where a 30-metre section of collapsed lock landing and towpath is being repaired. The works are anticipated to be completed by the end of summer.

The heritage works include repairing the storm-damaged lock landing and retaining wall along the towpath edge and resurfacing the towpath along the entire length, with the Trust’s specialists re-using and replacing the existing original stone. Because of the location and limited access, the canal charity is delivering materials and carrying out the majority of work from the water, using a boat and floating pontoon. Signage is also in place to inform visitors about the works and local heritage highlights.

Sean McGinley, director for Yorkshire and North East said: “Our charity is tirelessly working to protect and preserve the region’s Georgian waterways which, as well as being around 250-years-old, are also increasingly at risk from extreme weather conditions caused by climate change.

“We are delighted to have secured vital funding awarded by Postcode Earth Trust, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery. This is a much-needed support as the repairs from the effects of flooding are costly and time consuming. Whilst there will be some disruption for boats on our navigation and people on the towpath, it is great to be able to complete these vital repairs.”

