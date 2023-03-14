News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
29 minutes ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
1 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
3 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Volunteers clean-up at UK’s deepest lock in Sowerby Bridge as part of appeal by Canal & River Trust

Volunteers at the UK’s deepest lock recently took part in a clean-up.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The volunteering opportunity at Tuel Lane Lock in Sowerby Bridge was part of an appeal for volunteers by the Canal & River Trust charity to protect and preserve the nation’s 2,000-mile historic canal network.

Richard Parry, chief executive of the Canal & River Trust, comments: “Still used and navigated by boats just as they were hundreds of years ago, today’s canals have also become vital places in our urban and rural communities providing crucially important habitat for endangered wildlife and vital places for people to experience nature.

“With the nation’s canals used and enjoyed by more people than ever before, together with the constant threat of climate change, these historic places need constant care to look after them. We need the support of the community and conservation-minded people to help ensure that these precious places are handed onto future generations.”

For more information on the volunteering opportunities available with the Canal & River Trust visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris.

1. Tuel Lane Lock

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris.

2. Tuel Lane Lock

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris.

3. Tuel Lane Lock

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris.

4. Tuel Lane Lock

Workers and volunteers get to work to clean up Tuel Lane Lock at Sowerby Bridge, from leaves and debris. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
VolunteersRiver TrustSowerby BridgeHappy Valley