Solution may finally have been found for Calderdale village's flooding issues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Environment Agency is preparing the outline business case for measures which might help residents and businesses in Walsden.
The village, near Todmorden, has ensured the impact of several serious floods in the last 15 years.
Even when the village has not been flooded, waterlogged rail track has often resulted in delayed or cancelled services.
In severe flooding, water from the track ends up in the village.
Previously proposed solutions have not come to fruition, but the Environment Agency now believes it has an effective way forward, said senior flood risk advisor Paul Swales.
This aims to better protect around 79 residential properties and 20 businesses from the impact of the flooding from Walsden Water, he said.
“We now have a preferred solution – a suite of investments including wall raising along Walsden Water, floodwater storage at Scott Street, improved drainage infrastructure, and work on the culvert under Hollins Mill,” he said.
The aim of the culvert work would be to increase its capacity, he told members of Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board.
The board heard culvert surveys, ground investigations and drone surveys had been done in support of this preferred option.
Mr Swales said the main source of flooding affecting the village is the culvert which is downstream from Bridge 96.
“It backs up and floods the railway, so we are looking at different options to increase the capacity of that culvert,” he said.
The board heard alternatives to the preferred option, including looking at the Unity Street culvert, were also being explored.
Another Walsden Water project aims to address long standing channel erosion due to scouring at Back Waterloo at Shade.
An outline business case is being prepared for the scheme, with a series of mini-weirs to slow the water’s velocity – Mr Swales told programme partners scouring damage is “phenomenal, due to the pressure of the water.”
Modelling work is under way to ensure there is no increased flood risk or flow downstream.
Elsewhere in Todmorden, a legato block wall has completed measures protecting 17 properties at Shaw Wood Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.