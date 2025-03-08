'Some have called it bonkers' says councillor as missing Calderdale bins continue to cause controversy

Calderdale’s “missing” bins have been causing Calderdale councillors to spar.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues relating to bins across the borough, which have been removed amid a reassessment of the best way forward for this aspect of the council’s service, were raised several times at a recent meeting.

Councillors had already previously heard the service was being reassessed with different, bigger, types of bin being reintroduced in some areas after some bins were removed while the review has been undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said it was fair to say “quite rightly” that removal of bins had angered residents.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward councillor George Robinson

“Some have called it bonkers, others have called it ‘Bingate’,” he said.

Coun Robinson said he had not been satisfied by responses about the issue he had received from the council, including an assertion that more bins did not necessarily equal less litter.

“I’m not sure that is true,” he said.

“It also said dog walkers and other members of the public should be more responsible – i.e, blaming the good people of the ward for litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I refuse to believe this is a good policy, so I ask cabinet members to please bin the ban and bring back the bins,” he said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said the service had to be rethought as numbers of staff available to respond to bins were reducing.

She said people should take some responsibility for their own litter.

“I’m a little bit surprised that you don’t agree that it’s personal responsibility not to litter our streets,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I find it unusual that we don’t, as grown adults, take that responsibility ourselves.

“Change does take some time, but I cannot agree with you that it is not a personal responsibility, in order to keep our borough and our area clean – you just need to keep your rubbish in your hand for a little bit and pop it in the next available bin or the bin when you get home.

“I think we should all be intentionally doing that a little bit more.”

She praised community groups who were helping ease the litter situation with the volunteers helping keep their areas tidy.