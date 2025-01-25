Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners opposing a waste company wanting to operate an incinerator at its Calderdale premises may again challenge a key related council decision legally.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last November, Calderdale Council granted Calder Valley Skip Hire (CVSH) a key environmental permit allowing the company to use a small waste incineration plant in Sowerby Bridge, at the second time of asking.

A complicated history stretching back nearly 10 years has seen Calderdale Council refuse planning permission for the incinerator, and that decision being overturned on appeal to the planning inspectorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, companies also have to have an environmental permit to run the incinerator and, following the company’s initial 2021 application, objectors won the right to a judicial review of the council cabinet’s decision to grant the permit.

Residents packed the Calder Valley Skip Hire appeal against Calderdale Council's failure to determine an environmental permit application for a small waste incineration plant

After this the permit was quashed – following which the status of the permit application was deemed to be “undetermined” and the company appealed the non-determination.

But planning inspector John Woolcock, citing risk to health, dismissed this after an inquiry, effectively refusing it.

As the law stands, companies can lodge further applications, and a second was granted by the council late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the resident who set the legal ball rolling over the 2021 application, Malcolm Powell, has sent Calderdale Council a judicial review pre-action protocol letter to challenge the grant of the latest environmental permit.

Campaigners against the incinerator – The Benbow Group – have reported that Richard Harwood has again been instructed to advise.

Initial costs have been covered by Mr Powell and a few community members but campaigners say should the matter proceed, additional funds will be necessary and, as before, intend to launch a fundraising page.