Sowerby Bridge incinerator: Campaigners not ready to give up on fight against Calderdale incinerator
Last November, Calderdale Council granted Calder Valley Skip Hire (CVSH) a key environmental permit allowing the company to use a small waste incineration plant in Sowerby Bridge, at the second time of asking.
A complicated history stretching back nearly 10 years has seen Calderdale Council refuse planning permission for the incinerator, and that decision being overturned on appeal to the planning inspectorate.
However, companies also have to have an environmental permit to run the incinerator and, following the company’s initial 2021 application, objectors won the right to a judicial review of the council cabinet’s decision to grant the permit.
After this the permit was quashed – following which the status of the permit application was deemed to be “undetermined” and the company appealed the non-determination.
But planning inspector John Woolcock, citing risk to health, dismissed this after an inquiry, effectively refusing it.
As the law stands, companies can lodge further applications, and a second was granted by the council late last year.
Now the resident who set the legal ball rolling over the 2021 application, Malcolm Powell, has sent Calderdale Council a judicial review pre-action protocol letter to challenge the grant of the latest environmental permit.
Campaigners against the incinerator – The Benbow Group – have reported that Richard Harwood has again been instructed to advise.
Initial costs have been covered by Mr Powell and a few community members but campaigners say should the matter proceed, additional funds will be necessary and, as before, intend to launch a fundraising page.