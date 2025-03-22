Senior Calderdale councillors have been facing a barrage of questions about a waste incinerator in the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issues raised at a recent cabinet meeting included an application from Calder Valley Skip Hire, who run the Sowerby Bridge site of the waste incineration plant, to the Environment Agency to add some hazardous waste codes to its permit.

Resident Rick Davies claimed this would impact nearby woodland and the River Ryburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Does Calderdale Council consider it appropriate hazardous waste is handled on this site, and will they be opposing the variation to the Belmont environmental permit?” he asked.

Campaigners against the incinerator protested at Halifax Town Hall

David Pugh also raised the issue, as well as asking how granting an environmental permit for the site fitted into Calderdale Climate Action Plan which aimed to spread the message of “building a brighter, zero carbon Calderdale".

Responding, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said waste catalogue controls were being strengthened and this was welcome as it afforded a higher level of protection by ensuring hazardous waste was separated from other waste and dealt with in the most appropriate manner.

The change meant that was previously a non-hazardous waste stream must now undergo additional testing to determine whether it was hazardous or not, and any deemed hazardous to be separated, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any hazardous waste will be stored separately in a designated area and taken off site to an appropriate facility to be dealt with,” he added.

Coun Patient said it was not for the council to comment on the appropriateness of the application as it was a matter for the Environment Agency.

Clive Wilkinson questioned how the Belmont permit could be granted as applications for one for a nearby company site at Mearclough, Sowerby Bridge, had twice been refused.

“Will cabinet now stop defending the indefensible and rescind the environmental permit?” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Patient said two permits were not comparable – the refused one sought to burn wood waste while the Belmont one was to burn refuse derived fuel.

Both sites operated differently and each needed to be assessed in their own right, he said.