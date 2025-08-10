Sowerby Bridge incinerator latest: Senior councillors could have made a decision over a controversial permit application

Senior councillors could have made a decision over a controversial permit application allowing a company to operate an incinerator all along.

Calder Valley Skip Hire needs the crucial environmental permit to be allowed to operate a small waste incineration plant (SWIP) at its Belmont, Sowerby Bridge site.

The incinerator is bitterly opposed by residents, councillors and MPs worried about potential impacts on health.

Protesters lobby councillors over the incinerator outside Halifax Town Hall.

The company has planning permission – granted some years ago on appeal to the Planning Inspectorate after Calderdale Council had refused permission – but must have the permit, a decision which lays with councils, to actually operate it.

Senior councillors have come in for criticism because a decision late last year to grant a permit, subject to conditions, was granted by council officers under delegated powers.

Over the past year objectors to the incinerator have raised the issue in question time sessions at meetings of the council’s Cabinet and at meetings of the full council.

They referenced previous applications made by the company for a permit to operate an incinerator, including at a different site, being decided by Cabinet members not officers.

Councillor Jane Scullion, leader of the council.

Earlier this year Place Scrutiny Board councillors urged Cabinet to ensure members had a bigger say in where such decisions were taken, recommending changes to the council’s constitution to that effect.

And after delays consulting the constitution, it has been confirmed they could do this all along.

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said the council’s legal team had scoured the authority’s constitution to ensure a change proposed by the scrutiny councillors was appropriate and within legal limitations of the regulations and legislation governing the permits.

She said this showed the ability for decisions delegated to officers to be taken by elected members already exists and therefore Cabinet members did not consider formal amendment to the constitution needed to be made.

Coun Adam Wilkinson. Picture: Sugarbird Photography.

It did not guarantee decisions would ultimately be taken by councillors.

“The provision to ask and to move things up and down the scheme of delegation exists.

“It doesn’t automatically mean that it will be taken precisely where an objector or a scrutiny member wishes it to be taken,” said Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

The statement has not impressed campaigners against the incinerator.

Posters on social media are sceptical.

They also said it did not address one part of the scrutiny councillors’ requests – seeking a right for ward councillors to refer permit permitting decisions to the council’s licensing or planning committees.

One said: “It did not need an ‘extensive review’ of the constitution to re-state this now with mock surprise,” noting it had often been pointed out in questions that Cabinet councillors had made a similar decision on other occasions.

“Looking in from the outside it seems like bad faith on the Cabinet’s part to have provided such a response.”

“Though I am not surprised at it, they could at least be honest to say that they will not allow environmental permit decisions to be taken in the way the Place resolution proposed,” they said.

Sowerby Bridge ward councillor Adam Wilkinson (Lab), who opposes the application but is also a Cabinet member, posted on the Facebook page:

“It has always been possible for Cabinet to have taken the decision on the environmental permit.

“Indeed this has been done for previous CVSH applications.

“The default route in line with the constitution however is via officers, unless Cabinet decide otherwise.

“On this occasion it did not, something myself and other ward councillors disagreed with.

“The Place Scrutiny recommendation, which I proposed to that committee, was to suggest that ward councillors had the ability to refer a permitting decision to licensing or planning, regardless of what Cabinet themselves decide.

“This doesn’t seem to have been properly addressed,” he said.

Recently a 2,400-strong petition opposing the permit was presented to the council.

An issue whereby a resident is challenging the council’s decision to grant the permit by requesting a Judicial Review of it is not yet fully resolved.

A previous incinerator permit application for the Belmont site was effectively refused by a Planning Inspector citing health risks, but as the law stands companies can lodge further applications, and a second was granted by the council late last year.