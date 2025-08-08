Live at The Piece Hall: 12 photos from last night's Extreme gig with heartfelt tribute to late great Ozzy Osbourne at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2025, 08:36 BST
Multi-platinum selling American music legends Extreme rocked Halifax last night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The Boston rock icons brought their blend of fret-burning hard rock to the historic Halifax venue’s famous open-air courtyard – 35 years to the day since the release of their global smash-hit album Pornograffitti.

Opening the show with It (‘s a Monster), Extreme continued with Decadence Dance, Rebel, Am I Ever Gonna Change, Rest In Peace and their timeless anthem More Than Words.

They ended their brilliant two-hour show with Get The Funk Out and Rise before playing a heartfelt three-song medley dedicated to the late great Ozzy Osbourne.

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said: “This is a beautiful and incredible venue – probably the most beautiful venue we’ve played so far.”

Ahead of the Ozzy medley, Nuno told the crowd: “A month ago I had the privilege and honour to be performing in Birmingham at Ozzy’s final show.

"It was a dream, a surreal dream, to be part of something to send someone off who has been part of all of our lives. If it’s cool with you we want to do something for him, and you!”

Yorkshire rock heroes Terrorvision brilliantly opened the night. The Bradford band played hit after hit including Perseverance, Alice What’s The Matter, D’ya Wanna Go Faster, Tequila, Middleman and Oblivion.

