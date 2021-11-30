Storm Arwen: Closure of paths at Calderdale beauty spot as hundred of trees are damaged
High winds at the weekend have caused widespread damage in the woodland at Hardcastle Crags, with National Trust rangers estimating the clean-up could last well into next week.
Storm Arwen, which saw gusts of over 60mph in parts of West Yorkshire, meant the Christmas tree sales had to be cancelled and the Weaving Shed café was forced to close early at the weekend.
The ranger team have begun removing fallen trees, but visitors are advised that many paths are closed for safety.
This is due to limbs hanging from trees, or branches and trunks which have fallen and blocked the paths.
Whilst the main track is clear, the mill walk, railway walk and many footpaths are currently impassable.
National Trust Countryside Manager, Rosie Holdsworth, said, “The effects of storm Arwen have really hit us hard, with many trees damaged throughout the woodland. Our first priority
is the safety of our staff and visitors, so we’ll be making sure paths are safe.
"Then our rangers will be able to assess the wider damage and see what work is needed.
"As soon as we can, we want to safely reopen these paths for our visitors. Events like storm Arwen remind us why proactive woodland management is so important for ensuring the health of our woodlands in the face of climate change.”
Path closures will be in place until the work is completed, with signage situated at the start of the routes.
