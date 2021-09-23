Striking image made from the 6.1 tonnes of litter cleared up from Calderdale in just one day

The image created by Calderdale Council's teams on Savile Park Moor

This striking image was created by teams from Calderdale Council on Savile Park Moor using the 6.1 tonnes of litter, public bin rubbish and fly-tipping waste collected from the borough in just ONE DAY.

Calderdale Council is urging people to help keep the borough’s parks, beauty spots and town centres clean by taking their rubbish home, especially items that can be recycled.

All week there have been clean-ups and litter-picks taking place across the borough as the council marks the national climate change awareness campaign Great Big Green Week.

The rubbish on Savile Park Moor gathered as part of a plea to help tidy up the borough.

“We’re lucky to live in a place with such beautiful natural landscapes and it’s important we do all we can to protect our environment and keep our green and open spaces litter-free,” said Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Jenny Lynn.

“Part of the challenge of climate change is rethinking how we see our streets. We want our local areas to be places for us to walk, cycle and play - littering is not only unsightly, but it also prevents local areas from being places to enjoy spending time.

“As part of the Great Big Green Week we’ll be highlighting the work of our teams who regularly empty public bins and clear up littering in public spaces.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Scott Patient, added: “The national Great Big Green Week is an opportunity to highlight the issues we all face due to the impacts of climate change and how we all have the opportunity to take action.

“Whilst inspiring climate action is vital at an international level, our own individual actions can make more difference than people may think.

“We also want to draw attention to how activities such as littering can blight the natural environment and how we can all work together towards a greener future.”