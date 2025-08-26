A new museum could open in Calderdale.

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for the change of use of part of a mill in Walsden to form a museum for industrial heritage machinery and vehicles.

The premises is Bottoms Mill on Rochdale Road, where Gordon Rigg’s Bottoms Mill Shop is based, and the museum would open in an area currently used for storage.

According to Gordon Rigg’s Bottoms Mill Shop’s website, Bottoms Mill was established originally as a cotton mill in 1853.

It was run for by William Dugdale and John Mills, and later by the Dugdale family.

In 1919, the mill was bought by the Cockcroft family and continued as a spinning and weaving mill until the World War II when it was used to store ammunition.

After the war, the weaving side of the business continued until Gordon Rigg bought the mill in 2002.

A heritage and impact statement submitted with the application says: “Bottoms Mill is a substantial 19th-century textile mill forming part of the rich industrial heritage of Walsden and the Calder Valley.

"Its robust stone construction, multi-storey form and surviving architectural detailing are characteristic of the area’s textile manufacturing past.

"The mill contributes significantly to the local townscape and serves as a tangible reminder of the area’s industrial legacy.

"The building remains in active use, with part of the mill operating as a retail business. In these areas, original historic features—such as exposed stone walls, cast-iron columns, and timber beams—remain visible and unaltered.

"The section of the building subject to this application is currently used for storage and retains its original character and spatial arrangement.

"No internal or external alterations are proposed. The museum use is complementary to the building’s industrial character and will promote public engagement with the heritage of the mill and the wider area.

"The change of use will preserve the special architectural and historic interest of Bottoms Mill while securing an active and sympathetic new function.”

Four part-time jobs would be created by the proposals, says the application.

The plans can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s website by searching for application number 25/00607/FUL.