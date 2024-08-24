Swift action supports endangered wildlife at a Calderdale nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cromwell Bottom nature reserve has welcomed some new and very important visitors this year, as a group of swifts have made the reserve their summer home.

Cromwell Bottom near Brighouse is managed by Calderdale Council in partnership with the Cromwell Bottom Wildlife Group.

As part of conservation efforts at the site, a number of swift boxes were installed three years ago, to provide safe nesting spaces for these very special but threatened birds.

Swift in flight at Cromwell Bottom

Swifts journey all the way from Africa to the UK every April and May. Sadly, they face challenges, like unpredictable weather and a decline in their insect food, whilst also losing suitable nesting spots.

Swifts are on the Red List of conservation concern, the highest conservation priority, with swift populations declining by 62 per cent between 1995 and 2021.

After two unsuccessful seasons, the staff at the Cromwell Bottom site have been working hard to encourage the birds to nest for the summer – even playing recordings of swifts to try and attract the birds.

This year their efforts have paid off, with swifts taking up residence at the reserve.

Swift returning to nest

Three of the nesting boxes are showing swift occupation - two of these with broods.

Visitors to the site have been able to spot the birds darting back and forth from their nests and enjoy their acrobatic displays.

It’s expected that the birds will remain at the site until early autumn, before heading south to Africa for the winter, a journey of around 3,400 miles!

As swifts tend to return to the same nesting sites each year, it’s hoped that the reserve will be able to welcome the birds again from next spring.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “It’s wonderful news that a number of swifts have made their home at Cromwell Bottom this summer.

"These beloved, but endangered, birds have suffered from a lack of suitable nesting sites, so the team on site have installed specially designed boxes to provide safe nesting spaces for the birds and their chicks.

“This shows how taking seemingly small actions, can make a huge difference for nature. Everyone can play their part and there are lots of simple ways we can all support our natural environment and wildlife.”