34 pictures showing how the A629 in and out of Halifax has changed since major works started

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Nov 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST
The A629 is a road that Halifax residents will have driven along many times over the years.

Lots of work has taken place during the last decade to the major route into Halifax.

Here are 34 pictures of the work on the A629 and surrounding routes from 2015 up to now and how the road has changed during the works.

Phase two of the A629 project is currently underway after construction began in 2021.

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed this summer.

The A629 at Salterhebble back in 2017.

1. A629

The A629 at Salterhebble back in 2017. Photo: Charles Round

The road at Salterhebble back in 2015.

2. A629

The road at Salterhebble back in 2015. Photo: Charles Round

The mini roundabout by the A629 and Stainland Road back in 2015.

3. A629

The mini roundabout by the A629 and Stainland Road back in 2015. Photo: Charles Round

A look at Hudderfield Road by Calderdale Royal Hospital back in 2018

4. A629

A look at Hudderfield Road by Calderdale Royal Hospital back in 2018 Photo: National World

