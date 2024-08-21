34 pictures showing how the A629 in and out of Halifax has changed since major works started

Lots of work has taken place during the last decade to the major route into Halifax.

Here are 34 pictures of the work on the A629 and surrounding routes from 2015 up to now and how the road has changed during the works.

Phase two of the A629 project is currently underway after construction began in 2021.

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed this summer.

