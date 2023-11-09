Take a look at the new footpath in Mytholmroyd as it starts to take shape

A new footbridge over the River Calder is taking shape as large beams have now been lifted into place.

The new bridge is located at the junction of New Road and Burnley Road in the centre of Mytholmroyd and will replace the existing footbridge.

The current pedestrian bridge required significant repair work and it was deemed more cost effective in the long term to replace the bridge with a completely new structure.

The new bridge is made of concrete, glass and stainless steel.

The new bridge is made of concrete, glass and stainless steel. It has been designed carefully with due consideration given to the listed status of the adjacent historic road bridge.

It has been designed carefully with due consideration given to the listed status of the adjacent historic road bridge.

The beams to support the structure have now been lifted into place. The work, which is being carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering, involved a large crane and was carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

Concrete works to form the remaining bridge deck and other structural components, will now take place, prior to the installation of the bridge parapets and tie ins to existing footway.

Waterproof anti-slip surfacing will also be added, and minor repointing work is due to take place to the existing Grade II listed road bridge.

Installation of New Road bridge, Mytholmroyd

The works are scheduled for completion in early 2024.

The work is part of the A646/A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme (CIP), which stretches from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor, near Halifax and is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

One of the aims of the programme is to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists on and around this busy route.

The work, which is being carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering, involved a large crane and was carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

Wider work also aims to address long-standing issues with congestion, especially at peak times and reduce delays for local bus services.

Further work in Mytholmroyd as part of the CIP includes creation of a new route across the edge of Burnley Road Academy playing fields connecting Burnley Road with the City Connect route along the Rochdale Canal for people walking, cycling, or wheeling.

A new bus shelter including real time passenger information display will be installed at the New Road junction.

Some traffic restrictions to protect a number of side road junctions have already been introduced.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “It’s great to see the installation of beams for the new footbridge across the River Calder at Mytholmroyd – a very visible sign that work is progressing.

“We know the existing bridge is well-used, but the current structure requires significant repairs, and it would be a false economy to spend money on what would only be a short-term solution.

“Instead, plans for a new replacement bridge are included as part of work for the A646/A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme.

"Part of the aims of the wider scheme is to improve access for pedestrians along and around this route.

"The new bridge will ensure that this popular river crossing can continue to be used, supporting pedestrian access to Mytholmroyd centre.”

