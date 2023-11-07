The Jetty: Jenna Coleman BBC drama that has filmed scenes in Calderdale announces further casting

BBC thriller The Jetty, which has filmed scenes in Calderdale, has announced further casting.

Jenna Coleman is joined across the series by Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone, Morbius, Gold Digger), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Vienna Blood, Gentleman Jack), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, Dunkirk, The King), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), Matthew McNulty (The Rising, Domina, The Terror), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu, The Witch, Green Knight), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown), Shannon Watson (H.P. Lovecraft’s Witch House), Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help) and Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied).

Last month cameras were spotted in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge filming for the series.

In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.