A pub in a Calderdale village has been told it cannot put up a balcony and glazed lobby because of noise and intrusion concerns.

Agents had applied to make the changes to provide an outside seating area for The Old Brandy Wine on Station Road in Luddenden Foot.

This would be an appropriate town centre use but only subject to some other considerations, officers said.

In essence, this came down to the potential impacts on neighbours.

The Old Brandy Wine pub at Station Road, Luddenden Foot

The application had seen six letters of objection received, with noise and overlooking issues relating to privacy being among the chief concerns, officers noted.

The council’s environmental health team recommended the plans be refused on the grounds of potential noise issues and unacceptable loss of amenity to neighbouring residential properties.

The issues would contravene council policy in both those areas, concluded officers, refusing permission for the proposed changes.

