Repair work is planned at Halifax’s Piece Hall after rats were found living in the walls.

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to remove and reinstate brickwork, and repoint the exterior wall on the west side of the iconic landmark.

The work to a small area is needed, says the planning application, to a small area “as currently the holes between the brickwork are allowing pest to house within the wall cavity”.

According to the design and access statement: “Currently we have evidence of deceased rodents that have accessed through the gaps between the brickwork, which can only be removed by removing a section of bricks to allow our pest control contractor to remove the rodents.”

The statement also says: “The proposed works are to ensure the longevity and protection of the Grade I listed structure and reduce the risk of any pest activity from entering the wall cavity of the venue.

"We have in principle instructed a local contractor with previous experience working on heritage buildings to carry out the wall repair works.

"This company also work with the local council and can be trusted to conduct a safe method to ensure structural integrity during the works.

"Prior conversations with conservation officers have taken place to ensure the method of works are suitable and the best course of action to take.”

If the application is approved, tower scaffolding would be erected so the work can take place.

The Piece Hall is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world.

In the 1970s there was discussion about having it demolished before it was decided to use Government grants to restore the building to make it a tourist attraction.

The stonework was cleaned and restored, the wholesale market buildings in the courtyard were demolished and the courtyard landscaped.

Many of the original rooms were enlarged by the removal of party walls to form shops, and part of the east side was converted into a museum of local industry and an art gallery.

In 2010, Calderdale Council was awarded funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to take forward a scheme of restoration and redevelopment of The Piece Hall as a cultural and historic venue.

The restored building reopened on August 1, 2017.