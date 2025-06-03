Thieves steal trees less than 24-hours after they are planted in Calderdale village

Trees meant to boost biodiversity in a Calderdale village have been stolen less than 24 hours after being planted.

Ward councillor for Greetland and Stainland Coun Paul Bellenger told a recent Calderdale Council meeting that tree thieves have struck at more than one site in the area.

Coun Bellenger was putting his thanks on record to officers who had planted 600 trees in his ward, with the support of the White Rose Forest project.

Local children had been involved in the planting, with the trees being good for biodiversity, helping air quality and people’s health.

Coun Paul Bellenger

There had also been six fruit trees planted in the ward, said Coun Bellenger.

“Unfortunately, someone came and stole them within 24 hours,” he said.

“Another group planted 300 trees privately on their land and they were also stolen within 24 hours, which is a real shame – and shame on those who stole them.”

Commenting on the planting, cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said he would pass on the thanks to officers and 600 trees were only a small part of what was being planted in Calderdale.

He had recently seen work around a reservoir with Yorkshire Water through the company’s Landscapes for Water project and tens of thousands of trees were being planted as part of the partnership with them.

The Environment Agency was also committed to planting another five trees for every one which had to be removed as part of a flooding alleviation scheme, said Coun Patient.

“We really are seeing a net increase on what’s there.

“The intention is to actually join up our ancient woodlands that do connect places, so we have a corridor of trees that can really mark Calderdale out in future years as a place for rich biodiversity and nature restoration,” he said.

Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse) sought assurances trees planted would be properly managed.

“There’s too many trees planted adjacent to roads, adjacent to properties, all up our valleys, which are growing like quick-sticks with the weather we’ve been having and became dangerous because they grow too tall and the trunks are not big enough,” she said.

Coun Patient said in terms of the new plantings there were robust management plans attached to the projects.