"This comes as a disappointment to us" - Castle Carr Fountain walk will NOT be taking place this year

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
The Rotary Club of Halifax has announced that the annual Castle Carr Fountain walk will not be taking place in 2025.

The group, which hosts the annual event, has said that Yorkshire Water have declined its request for the system to be operated.

The event has previously seen crowds of people walk a two and a half mile route from Wainstalls Lane to see the iconic fountain rise.

The Rotary Club of Halifax has announced that the annual Castle Carr Fountains and Walk will not be taking place in 2025.

A spokesperson from Rotary Halifax said: “This comes as a disappointment to us and, no doubt, to our many regular attendees and the those of you that have already requested details of future events.

“This event has raised well over £100,000 for local charities in the last 10 years as well promoting the beautiful Calderdale Countryside, healthy family orientated activities and showcasing the marvellous Victorian architecture and engineering of Castle Carr.

“We are grateful to the Scholfield family, as landowners, for their permission to access the area and for their support of the event over the years.

“The Rotary Club of Halifax are saddened that Yorkshire Water have withdrawn their support for this event and we are currently looking at replacement activities that will not only allow us to continue with our charitable activities but also promote the area where we live.

“Thank you to each and every one of you for your support over the years.”

The Rotary Club says that people should keep an eye out on the group’s website, www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs, and Facebook page for details of the replacement events.

