Traffic & Travel: Work on A629 link bridge to take place over the next four months

Temporary traffic lights are on part of the A629 in Halifax for the next four months to allow work to take place on the link bridge.

The remedial works are to address defects on the underside of a bridge.

The work is set to take place until July 25.

The link bridge taking drivers from the A629 over the bridge to Stainland Road opened last spring.

Since opening up to traffic 11 months ago there have been lane closures and works taking place.

On Calderdale Next Chapter back in January, Calderdale Council said: “Two lanes on the Canal Bridge remain closed due to pending final inspections and safety assessments, which are scheduled to take place in the coming months.

"While works in the main are complete, as with any major project, there are outstanding matters, including routine identification and remedy of any defects in relation to the contracted works. These steps are essential in order to permit the required inspections and safety assessments to take place.

"Please be assured that we are closely monitoring the impact of the current lane restrictions on traffic and are working actively to resolve these remaining matters. Our priority is to reopen all lanes as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so.

"We understand the frustration that delays can cause and sincerely appreciate your patience during this time.”

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.