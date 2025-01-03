Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Todmorden could be getting a whole new look in 2025.

Plans are underway on a £3.5m scheme to give the town a makeover.

The project, currently at the development stage, includes turning Bramsche Square into a flexible town square and event space.

According to Calderdale Council’s Next Chapter website: “We’re improving the outdoor market’s layout and facilities, including a new canopy and fixed stalls arranged in a straight line to create a ‘market street.

A redesigned Bramsche Square will be able to host Todmorden’s calendar of events and festivals, says Calderdale Council

"We’re adding plants to make the area greener, along with benches to provide people with somewhere to sit and relax.”

The council hope the improvements will “provide a more welcoming, attractive and vibrant public space for people to spend time in and enjoy; create a safe space for pedestrians; and complement the Active Todmorden project”.

Responses to a consultation over the plans were 75 per cent in favour of what has been proposed.

The project is part of the Todmorden Town Deal – a £17.5m regeneration programme to develop the local economy and transform Todmorden.

The programme also includes giving Todmorden Town Hall a revamp by re-opening the grand entrance and installing an external ramp; creating a new multi-function reception space; making changes to the courtroom to provide a level and flexible meeting space; adding an accessible unisex toilet facility to the ground floor; and installing a new catering kitchen on the first floor.

And there are plans to create more walking and cycling routes in Todmorden.

The Active Todmorden project will include new cycle parking spaces throughout the town; improving pedestrian access - including links between Todmorden Rail Station and the town centre; and upgrading the existing crossing at Centre Vale Park.

The benefits, says Calderdale Council, will be reducing the number of car journeys and ease traffic congestion to improve air quality and boosting the economy by encouraging new investment, attracting talent, and increasing footfall.

The council also hopes the changes will improve people’s mental and physical health; make the town more accessible and increase the number of visitors to Todmorden’s art, cultural and heritage attractions.

For more details and updates on the progress of the Todmorden projects, visit https://www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/