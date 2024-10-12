Todmorden residents invited to find out more about Todmorden Community Energy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The newly launched Todmorden Community Energy (TCE) is inviting residents and local organisations to join in the journey toward a more sustainable future for Todmorden.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TCE evolved from the Sustainability Panel of the Todmorden Town Deal, part of a £17.5 million investment package aimed at revitalising Todmorden and focusing on community-led, environmentally sustainable development.

Led by a group of Todmorden residents, TCE is a new Community Benefit Society set up to harness the incredible natural resources of Todmorden including wind, water, and solar energy—for the benefit of the environment and the people of Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Marshall, Director of Todmorden Community Energy and Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board’s Sustainability Panel

With its roots in the rich industrial heritage of water-powered mills and co-operative approaches, TCE aims to generate low or zero-carbon energy and promote sustainable energy practices within the community.

Gareth Marshall, Director of Todmorden Community Energy and Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board’s Sustainability Panel said: "We believe that community energy is vital for a sustainable future.

"By working together, we can reduce our carbon footprint, improve energy independence, and ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply for Todmorden."

TCE has evolved through the work and relationships built by the Sustainability Panel of local experts established by Todmorden Town Deal Board to explore and influence how the eight projects across the Town Deal programme could incorporate sustainable approaches into delivery of projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board Chair. Picture: Craig Shaw

The group is currently working with Todmorden Town Council to investigate feasibility of solar panels on the new bowling pavilion being developed in Centre Vale Park.

Pam Warhurst, Chair of the Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “Sustainability is a key priority for the Town Deal investment programme.

"The Sustainability Panel has played a crucial role in shaping our projects, ensuring that they not only deliver on a better future for our local economy but also promote sustainable approaches.

"The launch of Todmorden Community Energy is a fantastic example of how local initiatives can drive real change and foster a resilient and sustainable future for our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TCE has secured £20,000 funding from various grants, and is currently developing plans for its first projects.

The team is planning a first public meeting in October inviting local residents and organisations to get involved in this venture.

For more information visit www.todmordencommunityenergy.co.uk