Todmorden Town Council offers 100 free dwarf fruit trees to residents as part of its My Tree Promise 2023 scheme

Todmorden Town Council has 100 potted dwarf fruit trees to give away to Todmorden residents as part of its My Tree Promise 2023 scheme.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The scheme, which launched last year, was the idea of the Council’s Climate Emergency Committee, to help the Council achieve its ambition of planting more trees to protect the environment for future generations.

Once again, the Council is offering one tree per household on a first-come, first-served, on submission of an application form.

Successful applicants will have to meet certain terms and conditions which include providing a photo of where the tree will be located and signing up to the Town Council’s new Climate Pledge.

Successful applicants will have to meet certain terms and conditions which include providing a photo of where the tree will be located and signing up to the Town Council's new Climate Pledge
Successful applicants will have to meet certain terms and conditions which include providing a photo of where the tree will be located and signing up to the Town Council’s new Climate Pledge
The first 100 successful applicants will receive a dwarf fruit tree, a 70-litre pot and a bag of compost.

Full details of the terms and conditions of the scheme and an online application form can be found on the Town Council website www.todmorden-tc.gov.uk

Applications will open on August 1 and close on August 31.

Coun Jane Williams, Chair of the Council’s Climate Emergency Committee said: “The My Tree Promise Scheme is about increasing tree canopy coverage in Todmorden and all the environmental benefits that can achieve. The response to last year’s scheme was fantastic, so we decided to run it again this year.

“I am pleased to say that this year’s scheme has benefited from a grant of £3,000. This grant was awarded to the Town Council by the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s Climate Emergency Fund and on behalf of the Town Council and I would like to thank the CFFC for their support”.

