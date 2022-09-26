Top regional award for Beech Hill transformation as it is named Residential Development of the Year

Work progressing on site at Beech Hill.

The Beech Hill housing project just outside Halifax town centre was named Residential Development of the Year (in the ‘more than 100 homes’ category) at the Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards 2022.

Calderdale Council’s flagship Northgate House commercial development was also shortlisted in the awards, for Refurbishment and Renovation of the Year. Calderdale’s nominations were some of the only public sector entries throughout the award categories, putting the borough in a unique position alongside the mostly private sector entries.

At Beech Hill, the Council, Together Housing and Esh Construction are working together to transform the area. The Calderdale and Together Housing Investment Partnership (CTHIP) is building 106 new affordable homes, creating more public open space and a cycle route on the site that previously housed three empty tower blocks. The existing homes at the Mount Pleasant estate at Beech Hill are also benefiting from energy efficiency improvements to help tackle climate change and reduce the cost of living through lower energy bills for residents.

Beech Hill Towers being demolished in 2019

The challenging nature of Beech Hill’s landscape meant that many developers found the site unviable due to high demolition and construction costs. The CTHIP unlocked investment with funding support from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Homes England.

In partnership with the contractor, Esh Construction, careful design and innovative techniques have included installing a retaining slope and 90 metres of gabion retaining walls to make the best use of the whole site.

This important regeneration work will provide high-quality, affordable homes within walking distance of Halifax town centre, plus a better choice of housing and quality of life for local people. Economic growth will be supported through the jobs and training opportunities created by the scheme, and the wider regeneration of the area. The new facilities for cycling and walking, and the lower-carbon homes, will contribute to Calderdale’s climate action priority.

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “Congratulations to the deserving winners of this partnership award! It’s fantastic recognition for the hard work and determination to make the Beech Hill transformation a reality..”

George Paterson, Executive Director for Property for Together Housing Group, said: “Housing is just one factor in calling a place home and the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership has brought together different groups who want Calderdale to remain a brilliant place to live to achieve that. We’re delighted that our partnership approach involving a social housing provider, pioneering developer and the local authority working together has been recognised as we continue to work right across Calderdale with this groundbreaking work.”