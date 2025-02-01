Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners battling proposals for a giant windfarm in Calderdale are urging people to back a call for Parliament to ban turbines on protected peatland in England.

Stronger Together to Stop Calderdale Wind Farm say 100,000 signatures on a petition launched will secure an MPs’ debate.

The campaigners are concerned by Calder Wind Farm Ltd’s proposals for a 65-turbine wind farm on more than 2,300 hectares of land at Walshaw Moor, above Hebden Bridge.

Calder Wind Farm Ltd says the windfarm could be England’s biggest if it progresses and have submitted a scoping report to Calderdale Council.

Great Edge above Widdop Reservoir - one of the moorland areas which could be affected by the turbine plan.

Campaigners’ concerns include potential destruction of what they say is “an internationally recognised wildlife-rich peat moorland beloved of walkers, artists and visitors”, with impacts on birds, the landscape, and possible damage to peat bogs, which hold and retain water in an area which experiences flooding.

The company counter-argues that the windfarm will bring benefits, not least in terms of renewable energy, saying it could generate enough renewable energy to power up to 286,491 homes per year.

The campaign group says Government itself has suggested a ban on wind farms on peatland.

Its recent public consultation on proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework noted “some habitats, such as those containing peat soils, might be considered unsuitable for renewable energy development due to their role in carbon sequestration” and asked if there should be additional protections for such habitats, they say.

The petition can be found online at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/701290

