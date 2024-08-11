Weedkiller only used in Calderdale ‘if no alternative’, says senior councillor
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Five years ago, Calderdale Council decided to stop using the weedkiller and explore alternatives.
A councillor asked whether glyphosate had been used at all by Calderdale since that date.
Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) said: “Additionally, as Calderdale Council is not the only major landowner in the borough, has the council undertaken discussions with other organisations with a view to reducing or eliminating their use of glyphosate?”
Back in 2019, councillors heard there were concerns about long term health risks in using the chemical.
Answering her in a questions-to-Cabinet session, the council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said the council’s use of glyphosate had reduced “substantially” over the years.
“We now only use this on a hard surface where there is no alternative and where the weeds may compromise public safety, structural integrity or both,” she said.
Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said when it was applied it was done by a suitably trained operative who would “spot spray” the weedkiller to ensure only the minimum amount necessary was used in order to deliver the desired result in terms of removing potentially damaging weed growth.
“As the use of glyphosate is such a contentious issue, we do discuss this on a regular basis with partners in the borough and with other local authorities, and they are fully aware of our approach,” she said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.