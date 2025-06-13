Calderdale Council is the first council in West Yorkshire to start using vegetable oil to fuel more than 100 of its vehicles.

The council has around 200 vehicles in its fleet and, while over 40 of these are fully electric, the remaining diesel engine vehicles are now being run using the alternative fuel, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

It says HVO is made from 100 per cent renewable sources and no vehicle modifications have been required as HVO is a direct ‘drop-in replacement’ for diesel.

The performance of HVO is similar to diesel and is a cleaner fuel, with a 90 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and 30 per cent reduction in harmful nitrogen oxide emissions.

Councillor Scott Patient

It also puts less burden on a vehicle’s diesel particulate filter, preventing costly maintenance.

Calderdale is one of only a handful of councils in the country that has made the switch to HVO.

Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Across the council, we’re looking at ways in which we can reduce our carbon emissions, supporting our ambitious targets to achieve net zero by 2038, with significant progress by 2030.

“Where possible we’ve replaced vehicles with electric models but this isn’t always suitable for every type of vehicle in the broad range which make up the council’s fleet - this has led us to explore alternative fuels.

“By switching to HVO-powered vehicles, we’re leading the way in ending reliance on fossil fuels.

"Not only will the switch have a positive impact on emissions, but it should also reduce vehicle maintenance costs and extend the life of our fleet.”