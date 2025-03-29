Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

State-of-the-art sound and lighting, and special security gates are set to help maximise use of Halifax’s market at evenings and weekends.

Updating Calderdale councillors on progress with ongoing schemes for Halifax Borough Market – which are aimed at ensuring the Victorian building is purposed for the 21st century while enhancing its original feature - Coun Silvia Dacre said work is going well.

The cabinet member for Resources said the sound and lighting system has now been installed in Albany Arcade, along with the new security gates – changes which will improve the ability to use the space for evening and weekend events there.

Meantime, essential roofing work has moved into its final phase.

Seating and planters are set to be installed under Halifax Borough Market's clock

Plans for the development of the space under the market’s historic clock are nearing completion, with installation of seating and planters imminent, she said.

“We continue to work with the traders to manage and minimise the inevitable disruption,” she added.