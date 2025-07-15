A new town square being built where a Calderdale market was demolished is still not ready – but progress is being made.

One of Sowerby Bridge’s ward councillors, Councillor Adam Wilkinson, has given an update on the project, which was initially only expected to take six months to complete.

He has also thanked residents for their patience.

As reported by the Courier, work is underway to create a new community space where Sowerby Bridge Market was before it was knocked down.

Work was due to start in the spring of 2023 but was delayed by “underlying structural design” issues.

It finally got underway in August 2024, when the council said work was expected to last “around six months”.

In April, Coun Wilkinson said the project should be finished by June.

In his update today, he has posted: “Progress continues on the new town square and I know there has been some frustrations over delays with the project so I wanted to share the latest with you.”

He said the flagging is now complete, with some snagging across the site; bollard installation along the top elevation is finished; lighting and electrical connections have been successfully commissioned; and the site cabin has now been removed.

Cycle racks have been delivered and will be installed once the car park surfacing is complete and metal chambers are being installed in the car park area after reviewing HGV access needs for local deliveries to B&M.

He added: “Please note, once the hoardings come down, a small tarmac area will temporarily connect the new square to Wharf Street. This is a safety measure until the second phase of works begins, as Wharf Street sits slightly lower in level.

"Developers are waiting on delivery of some additional stone copings for the canal towpath. Replacement cast iron railings have arrived and are safely in store.

"Railings for the ramps have been approved and are now in production.

"Car park resurfacing may start later this week – the council are coordinating access with residents, B&M, and the Regents Parade refurbishment team.

"All internal signage has been ordered and pay and display machines are ready in store.”

He said a councillor site visit is scheduled for Tuesday (July 22) and he will be one of the councillors attending to monitor progress and ensure any local concerns are raised.

"Thanks for your patience as this important public space moves ever closer to completion” he said.

The new community space is part of several changes happening in Sowerby Bridge.

Instead of the market, there will now be a “multi-purpose public space linking the town and the canal” which can be used for pop-up market stalls and events.

There will be new street furniture and ramped cycle routes, as well as trees and greenery.

The size of Tuel Lane car park will be reduced, with two EV charging points, motorcycle parking, cycle stands and a new bus layby added.

On Wharf Street, the road layout will be changed, with Calderdale Council relocating the bus layby, adding disabled parking spaces, adding a new loading bay, adding a parallel crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, widening the footpath, and removing on-street parking.

There will also be upgrades to the car park on West Street, and new double yellow lines along the length of Holmes Road.