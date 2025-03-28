Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council has been trying to explain why bins have been going missing all over the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The removal of some bins has been causing outcry from residents, with the issue being raised by councillors during at least two recent council meetings.

Now leader of the Calderdale Liberal Democrats Councillor Paul Bellenger, who is a ward member for Greetland and Stainland, has said all councillors have been sent a message by the council to try and give a better understanding of why changes to the council’s waste and bin strategy have been made.

He has shared the message on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Bellenger

It says the council is reviewing its street cleansing operations to “better align with current staffing levels and budget constraints”.

"Our overall strategy is to ensure we have an adequate network of litter bins, in the right place, and of the right type for the volumes of litter generated in that location, and to make sure that we can empty these consistently and reliably,” says the message.

"We have trialled larger 240 litre wheelie bins that fit inside a bin housing. These bins have double the capacity of our regular bins, can take larger items and can be emptied more quickly.

"The bins also help deal with one of the biggest causes of litter - overflowing bins. Following a successful trial, we have rolled out 100 of these larger bins in several areas, including Savile Park, King Cross/Queen’s Road, and Shibden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bins will not be suitable for everywhere, as they require sufficient space for installation without causing problems for pavement users, and they need to be accessible for our bin lorry.

"We are changing where bins are placed to ensure efficient emptying. Currently, many bins require operatives to walk long distances so we are relocating bins closer to roads for easier vehicle access.

"Consequently, bins in many parks will be moved to the entrances and exits.

"We also need to review those bins which get little use, particularly when there are others nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message says the council is also review its workers’ bin routes to ensure they maximise the number of bins that can be emptied each day, and say having bigger bins will assist this process.

The message also says it is trialling bin sensors to monitor the fill levels of bins meaning workers can go out to bins only once they know these bins are nearly full.

And the council says it is removing post-mounted bins due to manual handling concerns, the fact that they are small so need emptiying more frequently and are often the bins from which litter most easily escapes.

It adds: “By implementing the above changes, the idea is that we will be able to free up resources to do litter picking, rather than just emptying bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is one of the things the public tell us they want to see more of, and it will allow us to address some of the areas where we know litter accumulates.”

Street sweeping will continue.

"So, whilst we do not have the resources that were available in the past, we have a clear plan to make sure we get the best out of what we have in order to address an issue which we know matters a lot to local people,” says the message.

The council adds residents can help by using the bins provided, not leaving rubbish where a bin used to be if one has been removed, not leaving litter on top or around a full bin, and reporting litter hotspots or bins that are being used for domestic or commercial waste.