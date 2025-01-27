Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners opposing a waste incinerator in Sowerby Bridge have organised a rally to keep the issue in the public eye.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the tagline ‘Permit approved – but the fight goes on’, campaigners have set Saturday, February 1 as the date for the protest, where people will be encouraged to sign a petition.

People are asked to meet at 11am at The Moorings pub at the Canal basin in Sowerby Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Publicised by the Benbow Group and on the Facebook page Say No To Waste Incineration in Ryburn Valley, they are urging supporters to: “Sign the petition – join in and make your voice heard!”

Planning inspector John Woolcock

The rally comes quickly on the heels of a challenge potentially being made legally to challenge a controversial Calderdale Council decision over a key environmental permit.

Last November, Calderdale Council granted Calder Valley Skip Hire (CVSH) a key environmental permit allowing the company to use a small waste incineration plant at its Belmont premises, at the second time of asking.

A complicated history stretching back nearly 10 years has seen Calderdale Council refuse planning permission for the incinerator, and that decision being overturned on appeal to the planning inspectorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, companies also have to have an environmental permit to run the incinerator, and following the company’s initial 2021 application, objectors went to law and won the right to a judicial review of the council cabinet’s decision to grant the permit.

After this, the permit was quashed, following which the status of the permit application was deemed to be “undetermined” and the company appealed the non-determination.

But planning inspector John Woolcock, citing risk to health, dismissed this after an inquiry, effectively refusing it.

However, as the law stands, companies can lodge further applications, and a second was granted by the council late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week the resident who set the legal ball rolling over the 2021 application, Malcolm Powell, sent Calderdale Council (copied to CVSH) a Judicial Review Pre-action Protocol Letter to challenge the grant of the latest environmental permit.

Calderdale Council has 14 days from January 16 to respond to the letter.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].