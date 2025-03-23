An application for a new pitch at Halifax’s Shay Stadium has been submitted to Calderdale Council.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, from Calderdale Council’s sports services directorate, appeared on the applications lists a day after senior councillors approved the sale of the ground to Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy.

The condition of the pitch and drainage has been a major issue for some time, and last season FC Halifax Town were forced to play some home games at temporary venues outside the area because of the pitch was not considered playable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, cabinet councillors heard Mr Davy, who wants his club to use the stadium while a bespoke one is being built for the Giants in Kirklees, is willing to help enable a hybrid pitch as part of the investment of millions of pounds he has said he will make.

The Shay Stadium, at Shay Syke, Halifax

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said for many years the football club was considering applying for a Football Foundation grant for a hybrid pitch but the biggest stumbling block has been neither council nor clubs being able to afford necessary match-funding of around £300,000 to £400,000.

“Ken Davy has offered interest-free loans to both clubs for their share in that match-funding to overcome their inability to raise the money up front,” she said.

“He has asked the council to provide the third share – this would be a one-off contribution from us, it would be in the region of our current budgeted one year costs, but of course considerably less than our actual costs for one year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the current pitch and its drainage are a serious hindrance to both clubs and in particular to the football club’s ambition to gain a promotion to the Football League.

Supporting papers with the application drawn up by Hydrock Consultants Limited for the council says it is intended to excavate the existing playing surface at the Shay Stadium and replace it with a new playing surface, set to new levels and incorporating a new drainage system.

“The existing land drainage scheme is not fit for purpose and does not adequately drain the full playing field, say the papers.