Halifax’s Shay Stadium can be sold to the owner of Huddersfield Giants, councillors have agreed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council will sell the freehold of the stadium, which is home to Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town, and surrounding land for a “nominal sum”.

Having budgeted last year to divest itself of the costs of operating The Shay as one way in which it can balance its books, millions of pounds worth of improvements Mr Davy has committed to make will create a better future for both clubs as well, senior councillors agreed at a meeting yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Davy wants to develop the ground and have his rugby league Super League club Huddersfield Giants to play at The Shay while a new ground is built in Kirklees for the side.

The Shay Stadium, at Shay Syke, Halifax

The deal is still subject to confirmation from the relevant leagues that the three professional teams can play at the same stadium.

The rugby league governing body has confirmed their agreement to this but the English Football League has not yet answered.

The council’s cabinet members agreed a restrictive covenant must be part of the sale agreement, which would mean the stadium could only be used for sports in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is to help allay fears as to what might happen to the Shay should it be put up for sale at a later date.

There will also be a a six-week “stand still” period to allow any community interest groups to express interest in acquiring it.

Crucially, the cabinet felt both FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers had indicated support for Mr Davy’s proposals.

Councillors rejected an alternative proposal from a working group to set up a trust to take on the running of The Shay from the council as, despite its merits, they said it would effectively require the council to overturn last year’s budget decision and find alternative savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said Mr Davy had not “appeared from nowhere with obscure sources of funding as sometimes happens in these cases” and the council knew he had the means to achieve his proposals.