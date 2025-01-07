What is happening with Brighouse Market: Calderdale town's new market building will be ready this year says councillor
Funded from its £19.1m Town Deal award, demolition of the old Brighouse Market at Ship Street – where the new one will replace the old one – is complete, says a senior councillor.
That means the start of the New Year will see foundations for the new market completed, after which people should start to see the new improved market taking shape, said Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre.
The project is being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.
Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), said: “The demolition of the old building is complete, and the groundwork is being prepared ready for the new foundations.
“Early 2025 will see the foundations being completed which will allow for the start of the building of the outer walls.
“We are hoping that the market will be completed by late summer 2025.”
She said the nearby temporary market site, from which businesses can continue to trade while the new market is built, is receiving support and the new building will be a big improvement.
For many years the market at Ship Street was privately-owned and operated on land rented from the council.
But when the owners decided not to continue running it, Calderdale took it over in 2018.
It was in a state of disrepair and the Town Deal funding offers an opportunity to rejuvenate it for the 21st century, says the council..
Coun Dacre said: “Once complete, the transformed permanent market building will have 21 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.
“There will be space to sit, rest and meet as part of an attractive and vibrant market, supporting the council’s aspiration to open the market on more days of the week in the future.
“Whilst work is under way, the usual stallholders are trading from a temporary site on Daisy Street car park each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Feedback from traders and visitors at the temporary market has been really positive and we’ encourage everyone to keep supporting the traders and stall holders at the temporary site during 2025.”
