Halifax could finally have its new pool and leisure centre in the summer of 2026.

Tenders to build the new facility at the site of the now-shut North Bridge Leisure Centre are set to go out this summer, with construction scheduled to begin early next year and an opening in summer the year after.

Questions about progress on the new leisure centre were asked at a recent Calderdale Council cabinet meeting.

Hazel Sharp,the Conservative candidate for the Halifax constituency in the upcoming general election, had submitted a question to councillors about what was happening with the project.

An artist's impression of how the new Halifax leisure centre at North Bridge might look.

“There are no visible signs of construction, leaving residents in Halifax frustrated with the council’s failure to deliver projects on time,” she wrote.

And Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked: “Can you now advise if the revised layout, cost plan and operating income assessment have been completed, and tenders issued to potential contractors, to enable the works to commence in autumn this year?”

Two years ago, the project was paused for a year as spiralling inflation sent the estimated cost up from around £28m to £31m, and then £35m.

Restarting it involved a reassessment as to what the centre could offer with some elements, including a wellness suite, sauna and steam room, being dropped.

Councillor Sarah Courtney

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) – responding to Ms Sharp – said the project was coming to the end of the architectural and planning parts of the process, including design.

And answering Coun Prashad, she said: “A revised layout and cost plan has been completed and a full operating income assessment has been produced.

“The tender is due to be issued to the marketplace in July and then, subject to Government’s approvals, construction is scheduled to begin early 2025, with completion, we hope, in 2026 in the summer.”

Funding for the project includes around £12m of Government Levelling Up money.