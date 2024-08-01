Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work at a demolished Calderdale market site that was due to start last spring is finally underway.

Construction of a new town square “community space” in Sowerby Bridge was delayed by underlying structural designs, councillors heard last year.

But Calderdale Council says work has started today at what used to be Sowerby Bridge Market off Wharf Street.

The plans include tree planting and ‘rain gardens’ – areas that collect rain water and allow it to soak into the ground - seating and space for events.

Work is now underway in Sowerby Bridge

There will also be work to footways, crossings and bus stop facilities along Wharf Street.

The work is expected to last around six months, says the council, and Tuel Lane car park will be closed for that time as it will be used by contractors.

Once the new square is finished, the car park will be resurfaced and will include two electric vehicle charging points, additional motorcycle parking and new cycle stands.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “It’s wonderful to see so much positive work taking place in Sowerby Bridge.

"We want to celebrate and highlight the many distinctive qualities which make the town so special, from its many heritage buildings and canals and waterways to its vibrant and thriving businesses and communities.

“Our work at Sowerby Bridge Square will create a welcoming space, which will complement many other improvements around the town, developing a destination where businesses can flourish and people spend more time; shopping, working, meeting others and living healthier, more active lives.”