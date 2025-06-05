What is happening with the old Halifax swimming pool: Halifax's old pool to be knocked down for development

By John Greenwood
Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST

Halifax’s swimming pool will be demolished and cleared for development.

The building on Skircoat Road has not opened since the pandemic, with Calderdale Council deciding to create a new pool and leisure centre instead, saying the 1960s building was beyond economic repair.

A new pool is to be included in a new £35m leisure centre to be built at the currently-shut North Bridge Leisure Centre site.

Contractors for the final designs and costings have been appointed and an aim of opening in 2026 is still on the cards.

Halifax Swimming Pool.Halifax Swimming Pool.
Halifax Swimming Pool.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) asked what was happening to the Skircoat Road building at a recent questions-to-cabinet session.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the plan was to clear the site for development but there were some hurdles to overcome first.

“There has been a complicating factor in the electricity substation – it was housed in the former pool and required relocation before the building could be demolished,” she said.

“We’ve worked with Northern Powergrid to progress this and it’s recently been completed.

“Northern Powergrid are now making arrangements for their old kit to be removed from the site.

“This will require an asbestos survey and removal if there is any there.”

Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) said pending this, once the Northern Powergrid equipment is removed, the council can start the process to demolish and clear the site.

As reported by the Courier, the council says current timescales for the new pool and leisure centre are that site set-up and enabling works will begin in late July, with detailed technical design and costings anticipated to be available by the end of October.

