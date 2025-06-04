Estimated timescales for building Halifax’s new pool and leisure centre can be hit, indicated a senior councillor.

But this still depends on progress being made as anticipated.

Following news last week that Tilbury Douglas Construction has now been appointed as a contractor to deliver the final detailed designs for the project, opposition Calderdale councillors have asked whether the planned opening date of early next year will be met.

Conservative group leader Howard Blagbrough asked senior cabinet councillors what the situation was with the new centre, which will include a swimming pool and will be built on the same site as the now-closed site at North Bridge, which is awaiting demolition.

An artist's impression of how the new Halifax leisure centre at North Bridge might look. March 2024 image

“I understand that the cabinet member responsible was recently unable to confirm a start date for the works.

“Does this mean that further delays are expected or is the planned opening date of early 2026 still on track?” asked Coun Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse).

Cabinet member for Regenration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said Tilbury Douglas had been appointed to complete the detailed technical design and costings for the new leisure centre, providing greater certainty in relation to cost and timescales, and to deliver the approved scheme.

As part of the tender process, Tilbury Douglas sought permission to progress some early enabling works in advance of the final design, she said.

Councillor Howard Blagbrough

“This has been agreed to help with reducing the overall timescale, timeline, for delivery and to mitigate future risks, and potentially leading to reduced costs,” said Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder).

Current timescales, which have been in place for some time, are that it is anticipated that site set-up and enabling works will begin in late July, to be completed by the time the council is ready to start construction, she said.

The detailed technical design and costings are currently anticipated to be available by the end of October – subject to satisfactory progress.

“And, if all goes to plan, construction will commence following the approval of this technical design,” she said.

“The construction dates are, of course, indicative at this stage and are subject to confirmation once we’ve got the final design.”

The pool and leisure centre project was on hold for a year when inflation costs spiralled in autumn 2022 before being restarted with some cuts to what was planned.