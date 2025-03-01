Campaigners hoping to mount a legal challengee against an incinerator in Sowerby Bridge have reached their initial £10,000 fundraising target.

Resident Malcolm Powell has now filed an application for a judicial review into Calderdale Council’s decision to grant the permit to Calder Valley Skip Hire to operate a small waste incineration plant at its Belmont site.

The company previously won planning permission to operate the incinerator on appeal after the council had refused it - but it needs the environmental permit to do so.

The council granted the permit last November – it was the second time of asking, with a previous application being unsuccessful.

Objectors to the incinerator - and the permit decision - lobbied councillors outside Halifax Town Hall

Mr Powell, who had set the legal ball rolling in the same way over the previous permit application – which ended up effectively being refused by planning inspector John Woolcock following a public inquiry – set up the Just Giving fundraiser to support his legal case.

Campaigners worried about potential health impacts are supporting the challenge and include the Benbow Group.

“If permission (for a review) is granted and the council do not concede, the matter will have to go to a substantive hearing and then further funds will be needed,” say the group in an email to supporters.

The council and the company have 21 days from date of service to file a response with the court and then seven days to serve it on the claimant, says the Benbow Group.

At the end of the 21 day period, the court will send the papers to a judge to review and determine whether permission is given to proceed to a substantive hearing.

The grounds for Mr Powell’s claim, seeking that the permit should be quashed, argue the council failed to give “adequate and intelligible” reasons for its decision and it failed to reach a conclusion on many of the issues raised, says the group.

The council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said at a recent meeting of the full Calderdale Council that relevant officers within the council have deemed the incinerator can meet the appropriate legislative requirements and the environmental permit that has been issued would therefore not be rescinded.

“The council will respond to the judicial review should one be issued and the cost of which would be unknown,” she said.