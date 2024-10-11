Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to better protect Brighouse from flooding is expected to be completed in 2026.

Receiving an update on the scheme, flood resilience programme partners heard the project, estimated to cost around £19m, will better protect 55 homes and 359 businesses in the Calderdale town – one of several badly hit by flooding in the last decade.

Flood water storage areas are being created in Wellholme Park and Whinney Hill Park.

Construction is already under way at Wellholme Park, where two new weirs have been built next to Clifton Beck and work has also started on three new pedestrian bridges there.

How Wellholme Park in Brighouse could look once the flood work is complete

The playground, skateboard park and cafe are still be accessible at Wellholme Park but the rest of the park is not.

Work to create the food water storage area, drainage and swales has also started. Swales are small channels filled with vegetation and aggregate which carry flood water to the storage area.

Residents have been warned construction traffic will increase in coming months as clay, which will be used in the storage basin and new embankments, is imported and soil exported.

Environment Agency officer Jo Arnold told Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board that work at Whinney Hill Park is expected to start soon.

The proposed landscape design at Whinney Hill Park

Drainage work on the River Calder has been completed, she said.

In all, work on the whole Brighouse scheme will encompass repair and renewal of existing flood defences, installation of new riverside defences, the park flood water storage areas, culvert improvements and improvements to surface water drainage.