Snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures have caused thousands of missed bin collections across Calderdale.

Calderdale Council has warned that the wintry weather, paired with much higher amounts of waste and recycling, has led to severe disruption to collections.

Many roads have been too dangerous for the large vehicles used, and the council says each hour of disruption means more than 3,000 missed collections – which take time to catch up on.

"There's no need to contact us about missed collections,” says the council.

"We're aware of where collections are outstanding and our crews are working as fast as they can to catch up.

"Please leave your bins and recycling containers out, and we’ll empty them as soon as possible.

"If your collection has been delayed, our crews will take up to four extra bin bags of waste. Please ensure they are tied and left next to your bin.

"If you don’t want to wait for your next collection, you can take waste and recycling to your local household waste recycling centre.

"We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience whilst we work to catch up.”

Luddenden’s ward councillors have posted that rubbish and recycling crews will continue to make collections where safe to do so until the end of tomorrow.

On Monday, rubbish and recycling crews will start on the scheduled work for that day, with additional resources deployed where available for rubbish collections.

Throughout the course of the week, as scheduled work is completed, the crews will return to the outstanding rubbish collections from last week.

If the crew does not get around to any of the properties affected by the weather this week, then the collection will be completed on the next scheduled day and excess waste will be taken to reflect the longer period between collection.

For recycling, anything not completed by the end of Wednesday will have to be left until the following week.

Crews will be working on Saturday, January 18 to complete recycling collections from Thursday and Friday, so recycling should be left out if not collected.

The councillors say, given the disruption, it is likely that an additional catch up on Saturday, January 25 will also be needed.