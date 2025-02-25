Hundreds of people have been asking where missing Calderdale bins have gone as dog poo bags pile up where the bins used to be.

The removal of park bins and resulting piles of dog mess are causing residents upset, says one councillor.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) raised the issue in conjunction with her ward in Halifax at a questions-to-cabinet section of a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

She said councillors had been left in the dark for 18 months as bins in local parks had been removed.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse

“Between us we have received literally hundreds of messages from people – ‘where have the bins gone?’

“And consequently we’ve now got massive piles of dog mess in bags next to where the bins used to be.

“I understand this is human behaviour but it’s taken 18 months to tell us so when might they inform our residents how we’re moving forward?” she asked.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) acknowledged that communication could be better.

She said at the beginning of the bin review, there were public posts by the council on social media pro-actively in order for people to refer where they thought better bins could be placed.

Coun Durrans said the review process has now concluded and she had recently spoken to the council’s green spaces team.

“You will have seen that there has been some larger bins rolled out and will be provided in other areas following that,” she said.

The new bins and how they will be managed is a better use of resources, said Coun Durrans.