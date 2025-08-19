A new bin contract is coming in

Changes are coming to how Calderdale households’ bins will be emptied.

From August 2026, Calderdale Norse – which is a partnership between Calderdale Council and the Norse Group – will operate the borough’s waste and recycling services.

Calderdale scrutiny councillors have been hearing more about how the service will transfer from current operator Suez to Calderdale Norse, including why cabinet councillors chose the partnership option last year.

A long lead-in time should ensure it happens smoothly, new fleet is already being bought and used, and partners the Norse Group have experience and logistics which can be called on, they heard.

Councillors quizzed senior council and Norse Group officers on how the new partnership will work.

Place Scrutiny Board chair, Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) said some residents were questioning why the council was not taking the services in-house entirely.

The council’s director of Public Services, Ian Day, said the primary reason is to ensure the transition was stable and it had been many, many years since Calderdale ran its own waste and recycling services.

Transition, not transformation, at least not immediately, is the safest way and what the partnership aimed to deliver, he said, adding that existing staff working for Suez would be retained.

Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s director of Public Services

“This can be seen as a halfway house towards an in-service.

“The same people that empty the bins on the Friday before the transfer takes place empty the bins on the Monday after the transfer has taken place, they’re using the same vehicles, the same round, same supervisors.

“That is the safest way to make sure that we can continue to deliver the level of services that residents have come to expect,” he said.

Once the service was bedded in, there would be the opportunity to look at how the service might be reconfigured and improved, Mr Day said.

The partnership was the best alternative to exert the control the council wanted without introducing risk into a “vulnerable transition period,” he said.

Mr Day said the key “selling point” of Norse was its size and experience, including staffing and vehicle support, and a more competitive price.

“It provided an affordable solution – one that represented value for money and one that represented a very low risk,” he said.

He and Norse directors also answering the scrutiny board’s questions said employee terms and conditions would be transferred over, and routes and vehicles would be the same.

These would include the 4×4 vehicles serving very rural routes and the long lead-in meant new vehicles were being brought into use now and staff comfortable using them.

The Norse officers said there were no plans to “downsize” staffing.

“We may look at redesigning routes to see if they were more efficient, more effective, but from day one it’s going to be exactly the same routes, same vehicles, same staff,” one said.

The new contract covers waste and recycling collections from all of the residential properties in Calderdale, with recycling collected weekly and general waste fortnightly, plus waste transfer centres.