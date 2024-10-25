Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale residents have been surprised to see the River Calder turn a startling shade of orange.

Many have been taking to social media since yesterday to share photos of the river in Todmorden definitely looking brighter than usual.

But there is a straightforward explanation.

Todmorden flood warden Keith Crabtree said the cause of the orange is iron coming into the river.

The photo taken by Keith Crabtree of the orange River Calder

"It is, as I suspected, coming from the old mine workings on the Bankwell corner just before the railway viaduct,” he said.

"This is a normal occurrence and tends to happen about every 10 years or so.

"It used to flow out onto the road but some years ago it was piped into the river directly to overcome the problem of cleaning up after the event and seems to work well but unfortunately the river does turn orange as a result.

"It does not appear to affect fish and wildlife which are in or use the river.”

His explanation was backed up by the Environment Agency who posted on X: “We've received reports about the River Calder turning bright orange in Todmorden, which is due to water escaping from old mines.

"Officers are investigating the source but we don't expect any significant or long-term water quality issues.”