Calderdale Council will not decide whether or not a controversial windfarm project gets the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it will play a crucial role in the decision process, says a senior councillor.

Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd has submitted a scoping document to Calderdale Council outlining proposals which would see 41 giant turbines built at Walshaw Moor above Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project would fall into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project category, meaning the Government will make the final decision through the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero - currently Ed Miliband.

Great Edge above Widdop Reservoir, one of the moorland areas which could be affected by the turbine plan

In a questions-to-cabinet members session at Calderdale Council, Conservative group leader Coun Howard Blagbrough (Brighouse) sought clarification on the process.

“Can cabinet clarify the specific role and responsibilities which the council holds in this process?

“It is vital that residents and councillors clearly understand the council’s involvement in the process, so they can effectively oppose the development,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Blagbrough said his group would be opposing the development, concerned about potential impact on peat, environmental damage, habitat loss and disruption to the water table.

Ccabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said although the council was not the decision-maker it “would still play a crucial role in the process.”

The council was a statutory consultee throughout the process and will be involved at several stages, he said.

This included providing input on the local impacts of the type Coun Blagbrough had described and considerations to be taken into account at the pre-application stage and throughout the examinations stages of the process, said Coun Patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the application is submitted, the applicant must consult with the council as well as other stakeholders.

“The council’s role is to ensure that the developer addresses local impacts and issues very early in the process.

“It will advise on local planning policies and highlight impacts on key local issues such as the green belt, ecology, highways, landscape, and flood risk,” he said.

Coun Patient said the council also has to ensure developers have adequately consulted with local residents and other key stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will also be involved in other stages, including by preparing local impact reports and written representations, providing evidence at the hearing sessions on local impacts and planning policies.