Work to begin in Hebden Bridge for Yorkshire Water to renew water mains

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th May 2025, 11:30 BST
A £60,000 investment from Yorkshire Water to renew water mains in Hebden Bridge is set to get underway from today (Monday).

The mains will be replaced to improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts in the area and are part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years. 

Shaun Chapman, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re now well underway with the replacement programme, with Hebden Bridge being just the latest scheme to get started.

"In the first year of the programme, Calderdale will see 4.3km of mains replaced with more flexible and resilient pipes, and a further 6.1km in the second, with more to come before 2030.”

Contract partners Sapphire Utility Solutions (SUS) start on site on May 12 on Keighley Road, and plan to finish the works in three weeks.

To keep everyone safe, there will be temporary two-way traffic lights around the working area.

Shaun added: “We thank everyone in the area for their patience while we complete this necessary work.”

The mains replacement programme is part of Yorkshire Water’s largest ever environmental investment of £8.3bn to improve infrastructure, including:

  • £1.5 billion to reduce storm overflows into the region’s watercourses 
  • £360 million to prevent nutrient pollution in watercourses 
  • £327 million rolling out smart meters to help customers save water and reduce their bills 
  • £51 million to increase asset resilience 
  • £98 million to install water quality monitors in rivers to identify and respond to pollution reports quicker 
