Yorkshire Water backs West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Be Moor Aware campaign

The campaign aims to prevent wildfires and reduce the impact on communities, businesses and the environment.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “As the weather has picked up and we look set for a period of sun, we’re expecting more people to take advantage of the fantastic countryside we have in Yorkshire. It is important those visiting Yorkshire’s beautiful open spaces are responsible and ensure the land is left how they found it for others to enjoy.

“One particular danger as the weather gets warmer is wildfire. Often these are caused by visitors lighting fires or barbecues and we’ve already had fires on Marsden Moor this year. Wildfires pose a risk to life, vitally important habitats and significantly impact local wildlife, so it is important visitors to the countryside do everything they can to prevent fires.

Firefighters battling Marsden Moor fire last week

“We’re backing the ‘Be Moor Aware’ campaign and have employed our own team of countryside rangers who will be operating across our sites to engage with visitors and inform of the dangers barbecues and fires can pose, as well as supporting with visitor safety and engagement”

Advice on helping to prevent wildfires include: