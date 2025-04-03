Yorkshire Water shares about “difficult decision” to not support Castle Carr Fountain event this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Water has shared about the “difficult decision” to not support Halifax Rotary’s annual Castle Carr Fountain event this year.

The event has previously seen crowds of people walk a two and a half mile route from Wainstalls Lane to see the iconic fountain rise.

This year the event, hosted by The Rotary Club of Halifax, will not be taking place as Yorkshire Water looks to prioritise investment into critical operational assets.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have supported the Rotary Club’s event at Castle Carr fountains in previous years, and regret that we have had to make the difficult decision not to do so this year, as we are instead prioritising investment into critical operational assets.

"Work is currently required at Castle Carr to ensure that the fountains can operate properly and to ensure the safety of the public and those operating the display.

"Whilst we would like to address this, at present we are keeping our focus on improving the performance of our operational assets so that we can do right by our customers and have a more positive impact on the local environment.

"We have a number of planned investments in Halifax and the Calderdale area.

"This includes £45 million to improve our storm overflow performance, and the replacement of thousands of metres of mains in Calderdale over the next five years - including 4,387m in the next year alone."