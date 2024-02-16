Expert gives top tips to Halifax Pet Owners on how to treat your pet this Love Your Pet Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The relationship between pet and owner is one to be cherished and nurtured throughout all stages of your life together. With National Love Your Pet Day on the 20th February, many pet parents across this country will be spending some quality time with those nearest and dearest to their hearts… their pets!

Buying gifts, new toys and tasty treats for your pet are great ways to make sure your furry friend feels special but the best way to show the love you have for each other is to dedicate yourself to building a healthy and happy relationship every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This takes time and commitment but by taking the steps to better understand your pet you’ll create a relationship built on trust. To help pet parents, Bella & Duke’s Canine Nutritional Advisor, Jude McCoy lists their top five tips for treating your pet this Love Your Pet Day:

National World

Try a new hobby – it’s good to be in the habit of taking your dog for its daily walk but there is so much more you can do to get in some exciting and engaging exercise. Look into swimming with your dog, playing frisbee, dancing, or hill walking. Know your dog and its capabilities and get creative with low impact exercises!

Explore a unique location – although daily walks are essential for maintaining both your and your dog's mental and physical wellbeing doing the same route every day can become a chore. Switch up from the expected every now and then, forests can be beautiful places to walk your dog in. Better yet, take them out to see one of the many heritage sites across the country. Appreciating history is always more fun with your favourite canines. Be sure to check for any nasty ticks after a long walk and only allow your dog off the lead once you know it’s safe to do so.

Improve your knowledge of pet wellbeing – there’s a vast array of resources out there to learn about what to feed your pets and what to avoid. To avoid any unnecessary trips to the vets take some time to read up on what may upset your dog or cat’s stomach or potentially affect their attitude and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grooming times – create a good habit of regularly grooming your pet. Not only does this remove any old fur that could be causing discomfort or overheating but grooming is a great chance to spend quality bonding time. Not all cats and dogs enjoy grooming time, if you know your dog is beginning to feel uncomfortable, just do as much grooming as needed and then reward them with a tasty treat for their good behaviour.

Don't be too hard on yourself – variety is good but sometimes overstimulating, if you and your pet are feeling particularly tired and can’t bear the thought of going on a new adventure that’s not to worry. Dedicating time to stay in with your pet and have a moment to be with one another is completely normal, and recommended! Not every day has to be different to the last, take the time to appreciate the little things and bond with your pet no matter whether you’re out and about or cuddled up at home.