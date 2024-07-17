Expert reveals exact workout routine to combat cigarette cravings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether it’s a light walk or a more demanding gym session, exercise is a powerful tool for breaking up with smoking. While exercise won’t immediately help you quit, it can reduce cigarette cravings and manage withdrawal symptoms during the process of quitting. Several types of exercises have been found particularly beneficial in helping to reduce these cravings.

Here, nicotine expert Markus Lindblad, from Northerner, explains which exercises reduce cravings and why they’re so effective.

Warm Up - Walking

Walking is a low-impact exercise that can be done anytime, anywhere. It provides a break from routine and can be a quick way to combat cravings. Engaging in a physical activity such as walking distracts the mind from cravings and the thought of smoking. Starting your workout routine with a walk can provide not only a warm up for the body, but helps you get in the zone and forget the urge to smoke. A consistent workout routine can replace the habitual aspect of smoking, giving people something positive to do instead of reaching for a cigarette.

Skipping

Skipping or jump rope is a high impact exercise that is great cardio training. It’s widely believed that cardiovascular training can help reduce stress, improve mood, and distract from cravings. Skipping in particular helps to reduce cravings as the repetitiveness of keeping a rhythm and counting reps keeps the brain focused on the task at hand.

Medicine Ball Slams

In terms of general health, functional training exercises mimic everyday activities and improve your strength and stability in real-world movements. Medicine ball slams and throws are especially effective for those looking to quit smoking by being an excellent tension reliever. Letting out frustrations and replacing stress smoking with healthier coping mechanisms is essential for those trying to quit.

Squats

Strength training can also help reduce cravings, so familiar exercises like squats may help you to quit smoking. For many, focusing on the burning sensation in your glutes and legs helps to divert attention from wanting a cigarette, and instead allows them to feel more present in the body and focused on goals.

Cooldown

Stretching can reduce stress and anxiety, which are common triggers for smoking. It also improves mindfulness, helping individuals to become more aware of their cravings and manage them better. So next time you feel the need to smoke, trying a simple cool down or relaxation routine might be all you need.